Chadi Riad will sign a contract running for five years with Crystal Palace, according to the Athletic.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is determined to bring reinforcements this summer to strengthen his squad and centre-backs is an area he has focused on due to his preference to play with three of them.

The Eagles recently identified Real Betis’ centre-back Riad as an ideal fit.

The Eagles managed to agree a deal with the Spanish outfit to let the 20-year-old join them in the summer.

Riad has now completed his medical with Crystal Palace before he signs a deal with the club.

And it has been claimed that the defender is expected to put pen to paper for a five-year contract.

Crystal Palace have agreed to pay a fee in the region of £15m from which Barcelona are set to receive a cut.

The Eagles hierarchy have decided to back Glasner in the summer window and Riad is set to become his first signing of the upcoming window.