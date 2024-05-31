Talk that Charlton Athletic are interested in Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe is wide of the mark, according to the South London Press.

In the recently concluded season, Charlton finished 16th in the League One table and Nathan Jones is aiming to push the side higher next term.

The Addicks are determined to improve and for that, they are focusing on strengthening their squad.

Jones wants to bring in a winger and it is suggested that Arsenal youngster Sagoe is on their shortlist.

Sagoe is a product of the Gunners academy system and last season he made his senior team debut for Arsenal against Brentford in the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old winger joined Swansea City in the second half of last season on loan but failed to make his mark.

However, despite talk that Sagoe could head to the Valley, Charlton are not interested in signing the Arsenal youngster in the summer.

Charlton technical director Andy Scott has also admitted that the attacking department is a key area they want to add to in the summer and they have already been linked with a host of players.