Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has laughed off being linked with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he is focused on Euro 2024 and he is happy at Anfield.

The centre-back has played regularly at Liverpool since making the move to the club, but it is all change this summer with a new boss coming in.

Liverpool are expected to sign at least one new centre-back over the course of the summer transfer window, but Konate is making no plans to leave.

He has been linked with French giants PSG, but insists he is happy at Liverpool and thinking about playing for France at Euro 2024.

“I am focused on the pitch and the Euros”, Konate told French radio station RMC when asked about his future.

“I don’t even have to think about it.

“I have two years left on my contract. I am happy at Liverpool, so my head is there.”

Konate admits he has heard links with PSG, but is not going to start thinking about the club and laughed it off.

“Ah, I saw that! Leave me alone”, he laughed.

“I’m French.

“Hearing that PSG are interested, OK, but that makes me neither hot nor cold, because I haven’t had a conversation with them or whoever and I am really focused on the pitch.”

Liverpool are not likely to be keen on selling Konate, but the club may want to raise funds to make signings this summer as Arne Slot looks to make his mark at Anfield.