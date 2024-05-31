Leeds United are amongst the Championship clubs interested in signing Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the 20-year-old defender has been a regular in the club’s Under-21 set-up this season.

Chelsea are considering loaning him out in the summer to expose him to regular senior football from next season onwards.

The Blues are likely to let him join a Championship club on loan in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Leeds are one of the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Gilchrist.

Leeds are set to reshape their squad following their playoff final loss and are expected to lose several of their top players.

The Whites are expected to be in the market for a centre-back and Gilchrist has emerged as a top defensive target.

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers have also shown an interest in the defender with Millwall and Swansea also linked also believed to be keen on him.