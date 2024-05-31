Liverpool and Newcastle United have cooled their interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, who is now being considered as an option by Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been on the wish list of several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with several clubs believed to be interested in getting their hands on him.

Liverpool and Newcastle have been keeping tabs on him and the pair need to sign a centre-back, but it is claimed they have now cooled their interest in the Sporting Lisbon man.

With the Reds and the Magpies backing off Diomande, the young defender has emerged as an option for Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are tracking several defenders as signing a centre-back is a priority for the club.

Diomande is a target for the club and Manchester United are keen to test Sporting Lisbon’s resolve.

The Portuguese giants are desperate to hold on to Viktor Gyokeres and are now considering selling other players to ease their financial issues.

Diomande has a £68m buyout clause but could be available for as little as £35m this summer.

Whether Liverpool and Newcastle might come back into the picture as the window progresses remains to be seen.