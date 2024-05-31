Manchester United are all set to beat Everton and West Ham to the signature of Australian teenager James Overy this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The teenage defender has been in Devon and playing for Newton Abbot Spurs since his parents left Australia to come to England.

He has been on the radar of several Premier League teams and he underwent trials at teams such as Everton and West Ham.

The Australian was given the VIP treatment everywhere, but Overy ‘has chosen’ Manchester United ahead of Everton and West Ham.

After meeting several clubs, Overy and his representatives have decided to opt for the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United have offered the 17-year-old a three-year contract and will adequately compensate Perth Glory, the team he represented in Australia, according to FIFA rules.

He was treated as a big deal when he visited Manchester United and trained with the club’s top prospects in the academy.

Overy and his parents also stayed at Hotel Football, opposite Old Trafford, while he was training with the Red Devils.