Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is still being looked at by Chelsea and Liverpool, with talks for him ‘expected to begin soon’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Summerville stood out in the Championship this season and was even voted the division’s player of the year.

His form did falter towards the business end of the campaign as Leeds fell out of the automatic promotion spots and then he was unable to help them win the playoffs.

The Dutch winger though has done enough to convince Chelsea and Liverpool of his quality and the pair are interested.

They are watching his situation at Elland Road and although nothing has been advanced yet by either side, it is claimed that talks ‘are expected to begin soon’.

Leeds need to trade in the transfer market this summer to cushion the blow of not managing to get back up to the Premier League.

Summerville is a prime candidate for the club to cash in on even if losing him would be a blow.

Liverpool now have former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot at the helm and with Summerville having come through the Dutch club’s academy, Slot is likely to be well informed about him.