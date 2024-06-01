Rangers want to snap up Oscar Cortes on a permanent deal this summer, but face shelling out a substantial fee, according to the Rangers Review.

Cortes joined Rangers on loan from Lens in the winter transfer window and instantly caught the eye with his play on the wing.

Injury cut short his season and limited his impact for the Gers, but Philippe Clement saw enough to make a decision.

Clement wants Cortes to be part of his summer rebuild and is eyeing a permanent deal.

However, Rangers will need to pay Lens a fee of £4m if they want to sign the Colombian winger.

Lens do not want to make a loss on Cortes and are looking to get back the money they paid to sign him.

It would be a substantial outlay for Rangers to make and it remains to be seen if they try to negotiate the price down.

Cortes, 20, made a total of six appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers and found the back of the net once.