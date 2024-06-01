New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will make a decision over whether the club will push to sign Liverpool and Newcastle United target Brajan Gruda.

The young winger caught the eye this season with his performances at Bundesliga outfit Mainz and is now in demand.

Gruda made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga for Mainz this term, scoring four times and providing three assists.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a target for Premier League pair Liverpool and Newcastle, but the jury is out on whether Bayern Munich will rival them.

Bayern Munich will seek the opinion of new coach Kompany on the matter, according to Sky Deutschland (via FCBInside).

If Kompany wants the winger then Bayern Munich will start a serious push to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

Gruda was in form in both Mainz’s meetings with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Though his side lost both encounters, Gruda managed to provide an assist in each game.