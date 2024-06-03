Southampton defender Lycano ‘has decided’ not to join Al-Gharafa on a permanent basis, despite the club having ‘reached an agreement’ with Saints for his signature.

Lycano has been on loan in Qatar at Al-Gharafa since last summer, with the Brazilian defender heading to the Middle East after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

The Qatari team were happy with what they saw of Lycano and were keen to keep him at the club on a permanent basis.

According to Brazilian journalist Gabriel Fuh, Al-Gharafa ‘reached an agreement with Southampton’ to sign Lycano on a permanent basis.

The Brazilian though ‘has decided’ that he does not want to stay on in Qatar and will leave.

Lycano is keen to turn the page on his spell at Al-Gharafa.

Southampton look willing to cash in on the 27-year-old if the price is right and there is likely to be interest in him from elsewhere.

When Lycano joined Southampton from Italian side Torino in 2021 he put pen to paper to a four-year contract, meaning he has a year left to run.