West Ham United have gone in with an offer for Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia and it is higher than the proposal that Bayer Leverkusen have put on the table.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who spent time on the books at Manchester City earlier in his career, has become a key man for Girona.

They are aware that he is in demand and Xabi Alonso is keen to take Garcia to Germany with Leverkusen this summer.

The newly crowned German champions have put in an offer for Garcia, but West Ham are now also in.

Julen Lopetegui wants to land the midfielder and, according to Spanish outlet SERGironaEsport, West Ham’s offer is higher than Leverkusen’s.

Garcia is keen to make sure he is playing in Europe and joining Leverkusen would provide that.

However, it is suggested the Hammers’ offer to Garcia is ‘very important’ and it is sure to tempt the midfielder.

Garcia has been capped at international level by Spain and beating Leverkusen to his signature would be a coup for West Ham.