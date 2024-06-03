West Ham United have put a proposal to Braga striker Simon Banza, but it is ‘financially far’ from a contract he has been offered in the United Arab Emirates.

The Hammers are in the market for a striker and the club have been tracking several forwards across Europe.

Banza is a player they are looking at following season where he scored 21 goals in the Portuguese top flight for Braga.

West Ham are interested in signing him and according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the East London club have sent an offer to the player and his representatives.

Banza would also prefer to play in the Premier League but West Ham are facing a major obstacle in their pursuit of the forward.

The forward has also received an offer from the United Arab Emirates and West Ham’s proposal is ‘financially far’ from that.

The UAE side have made a far more lucrative offer to take him to the Middle East this summer.

West Ham will likely have to offer better terms to convince Banza to move to England in the coming months.

Banza has a €40m release clause in his contract and Braga are not interested in negotiating a transfer fee.