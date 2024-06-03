West Ham United are fighting to keep the deal for Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme alive, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are looking to flex their muscles in the summer transfer market under their new boss Julen Lopetegui and have identified the teenager as a target.

They are even prepared to offer his Brazilian side Palmeiras a fee in excess of €30m to take the player to England in the coming weeks.

However, their work has been made complicated by the entry of Saudi Arabian clubs into the mix.

The Hammers fear losing out to the big spending Saudis, who can offer winger Luis Guilherme a lucrative deal to head to the Kingdom.

However, West Ham are not about to wave the white flag.

They are fighting to try to keep a deal to take Luis Guilherme to the London Stadium alive.

West Ham are huge admirers of the Palmeiras winger and believe he is a future star.

They are not ready to accept defeat yet and continue to work on the swoop.