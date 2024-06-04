Denzel Dumfries’ representatives have told Aston Villa what his salary demands would be if they try to sign him from Inter this summer.

The Inter player is moving into the final 12 months of his deal with the Nerazzurri and there is not yet any sign of a renewal.

Dumfries has told Inter that he wants €5m per year, a total that the Italian giants are not keen to meet.

Aston Villa have been showing interest in Dumfries and the Premier League side have been in touch with the Dutchman’s representatives.

And Dumfries has also told Aston Villa that he wants €5m per year, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com).

The Dutchman’s demands from Aston Villa are exactly the same of those he has made of Inter.

Inter value Dumfries at €30m and want the figure to be reached before they are prepared to let him go.

Financially though, Inter’s valuation of Dumfries on their books is just €3.7m due to him having a year left on his deal.