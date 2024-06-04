Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez is in London to meet Tottenham Hotspur and hold talks about Djed Spence.

Spurs loaned Spence to Genoa in the January transfer window and it included an option to buy set at £10m.

The Italians have been pleased with what they saw from the full-back and feel he is a vital weapon on the flank due to his ability to push up the pitch.

Genoa would like to keep Spence, but the £10m price tag is an issue for the club.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Blazquez is in London to hold talks with Tottenham.

There are good relations between the two clubs and the Genoa official is looking to try to find common ground to keep Spence in Italy.

Spence made 16 appearances for Genoa and put a disappointing stint at Leeds United in the first half of the campaign behind him.

Blazquez is working hard for an agreement and Spence appears to be well down the pecking order under Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.