Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran has been the subject of enquiries from clubs in three countries as speculation over his future persists, according to the Athletic.

Duran was linked with a move away from Aston Villa in the January transfer window amid talk of a fallout with boss Unai Emery

The Colombian attacker could be on the move this summer and has been linked with Villa’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Chelsea could move for the 20-year-old, but clubs from other countries have already asked about Duran.

Sides from Saudi Arabia, Italy and Spain have all been in touch to enquire about the possibility of signing Duran from Aston Villa.

Duran finished the season with 23 Premier League outings for Aston Villa to his name.

The attacker found the back of the net five times in the league, including a brace in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the penultimate game of the season.

Villa have Duran locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2028.

It is not clear what they value the Colombian at.