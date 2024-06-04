Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has revealed that Manchester United loan star Sofyan Amrabat appears to want to stay in the Premier League.

The midfielder is on loan at the Red Devils and they hold an option to sign him on a permanent basis, meaning the ball is in their court.

It is unclear if Manchester United will look to keep Amrabat permanently, while Prade admits he would gladly take the midfielder back to Fiorentina if they do not.

The sporting director though is of the view that Amrabat wants to continue his career in the Premier League rather than going back to Serie A.

“I would keep him in Florence, but it doesn’t seem like that is what he has in mind”, Prade was quoted as saying by Italian journalist Marco Conteiro.

“I think he wants to stay in the Premier League, but we have not heard from anyone since [the] Manchester United [move].”

Amrabat produced strong performances for Manchester United towards the end of the season.

He ended the campaign picking up an FA Cup winners’ medal, with Manchester United beating Manchester City in the final at Wembley.