Leeds United are ‘willing to talk’ about selling Ilia Gruev if the money offered ‘was reasonable’ amid several sides from the Bundesliga taking an interest.

Gruev only joined the Whites last summer from Werder Bremen, with the Yorkshire side splashing out a fee of €6.5m on him.

Leeds have though missed out on winning promotion to the Premier League and are expected to look to raise money through player sales this summer.

Gruev is generating interest from the Bundesliga, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), with several sides keen.

Borussia Dortmund even sent Sven Mislintat to watch Gruev play against Southampton.

Leeds do not want to sell the 24-year-old, but it is suggested they would be ‘willing to talk’ if the fee on offer ‘was reasonable’.

What Gruev’s position on a possible return to the Bundesliga is remains to be seen, but staying at Leeds would mean another season of Championship football.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is a big fan of Gruev and regularly played him alongside Glen Kamara in midfield.