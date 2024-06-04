Liverpool are closely tracking Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus and he is ‘ready to come to Europe’.

The Reds are now under the leadership of Arne Slot and the Dutchman is expected to assess his squad needs over the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper Alisson continues to be linked with a possible big money move to Saudi Arabia, while number 2 Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to seek a move in search of game time.

Liverpool could be in the market for a new goalkeeper and, according to French outlet SportsZone, they are interested in Athletico Paranaense custodian Bento.

Bento is claimed to be ‘ready to come to Europe’ this summer if the right offer comes along.

The shot-stopper has broken into the Brazil squad and been capped by the Selecao.

Liverpool are not the only club showing an interest in the 24-year-old as Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan are following him.

Bento came through the youth set-up at Athletico Paranaense and became the club’s first choice goalkeeper in 2022.