League Two outfit Notts County are in talks with defender Terell Thomas to sign him on a free transfer following his release from Charlton Athletic, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Thomas featured heavily for the Addicks last season, ending with 40 League One appearances as Nathan Jones’ team survived a scare to stay put in the division.

Following the end of the campaign, he along with seven others were released by the club though, with the expiry of their contracts.

Notts County though are eager to add Thomas’ experience to their squad for next season as their aim to mount a challenge for promotion.

They have already started talks with the player and are due to make an offer in the coming days.

It now remains to be seen whether Thomas has other offers to consider before deciding on his future move.

Thomas, a product of Charlton’s youth academy, played for clubs such as Wigan, Wimbledon and Reading before returning to his boyhood club in 2022.

Over the two spells, Thomas has managed to feature in an overall 61 games for the League One club.