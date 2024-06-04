Everton target Gabriel Suazo insists ‘the transfer market is just starting’ and is vowing to focus on playing for Chile at the Copa America.

The 26-year-old left-back joined French outfit Toulouse in January 2023 and was a standout performer for the Ligue 1 side in the recently concluded season.

Sean Dyche wants to beef up his left-back options in the summer and it is claimed Everton have identified Suazo as a good fit for the club.

Suazo’s performances this season have earned him a call up to Chile’s 2024 Copa America squad and he added that he is concentrating on preparations with the national team.

He insists that the transfer market is just starting and believes his focus must be on Chile.

When asked about the clubs showing interest in him, Suazo was quoted as saying by French outlet Les Violets: “The transfer market is just starting.

“There is a lot that can be said, but I’m calm.

“I’m concentrating on what’s really important, which is the national team and preparing well for the Copa America.”

Suazo has two more years left on his contract with Toulouse and Everton would have to agree a fee for the Chilean.

How much cash the financially troubled Toffees have to spend is unclear.