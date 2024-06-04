West Ham United have offered Girona star Aleix Garcia a salary of €4m to tempt him to the London Stadium.

Garcia is a man in demand this summer after a fine campaign in La Liga for Girona and he is a key target for newly crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso’s men have looked firm favourites to snap up the midfielder and they do have an agreement in place with Girona.

West Ham though have entered the hunt for the 26-year-old and are prepared to pay €16m, more than Leverkusen’s offer.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Hammers are also putting €4m in front of Garcia to tempt him.

It is suggested that Leverkusen still ‘have the initiative’ in the race, but it will be down to Garcia to decide.

The Girona midfielder will have to make a decision over which club he wants to join.

Leverkusen would given Garcia the chance to play in the Champions League, but West Ham would represent a more lucrative move.