Birmingham City may have an edge in the race to land Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard ahead of Championship clubs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995 despite their 1-0 win against Norwich City on the final day of the Championship season.

Preparations have now started for life in League One and a name to strengthen the existing unit has already been identified.

Brighton midfielder Leonard is the player Birmingham want to assist in their promotion push.

The 22-year-old comes with prior League One experience having played all 46 games last season for Northampton Town.

Leonard has interest from clubs in the Championship, however it is suggested Birmingham may have an advantage.

The chance to be part of an ambitious project, as well as picking up a lucrative deal, ‘may swing it’ in their favour.

Leonard caught the eye with his performances for Northampton last term and Birmingham getting him ahead of Championship sides would be a coup.