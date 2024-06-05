Derby County are working on a deal to land a midfielder as they look to strengthen for next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Paul Warne’s Rams are preparing for a campaign back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One.

Warne is looking to make sure he has the tools needed to compete in the second tier and Derby are working on a deal.

The Pride Park outfit are in the process of trying to bring in a midfielder, whose arrival could well be on loan.

It is unclear who Derby are chasing, but it is suggested the wages needed would be on the low side.

Warne’s Derby finished second in the League One standings last season, five points behind champions Portsmouth.

They conceded fewer goals than Pompey and scored the same number (78).

Derby are waiting to discover their Championship fixture list, with the fixtures for the new season set to be released on Wednesday 26th June.