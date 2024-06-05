The future of one of Rangers’ stars is up in the air as he admits he has left the matter in the hands of his agents to find the right solution for him this summer.

Rangers loaned out a number of players during the course of the recently concluded season as they experienced a managerial change from Michael Beale to Philippe Clement.

Now loan spells are over for some players meaning they are due back at Ibrox in the summer and it remains to be seen who does and who does not feature in Clement’s plans.

Romania international Ianis Hagi is one of the players due back at Rangers with his loan now over, but the midfielder has not even thought about the future yet.

Hagi is currently with the Romania national team for the European Championship and insisted that he told his agents to find the right club and coach for him this summer.

The midfielder conceded that he is not aware whether he has a future at Rangers and insisted that his next move will depend on his agents.

Hagi was quoted as saying by Star: “My focus is on the European Football Championship.

“Before joining the national team, I told my agents what I wanted.

“I expect them to work as well as possible and find the right coach for my team and me.

“I don’t know whether I will be at Rangers or somewhere else.

“My future depends on my agents.”

It remains to be seen whether Clement wants to take a look at Hagi, who spend the season in Spain with Alaves, over the course of pre-season.