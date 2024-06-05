Lutsharel Geertruida is interesting Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham, but no clarity is expected on his future before Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old right-back came through the Feyenoord academy system and is an important player in the Dutch side’s starting line-up.

Last season, Geertruida played a key role in helping Feyenoord win the Dutch Cup and in the 2022/23 season helped Arne Slot’s side win the Eredivisie

His contract is set to end in 2025 and that has led to clubs taking an interest in the expectation that he will leave.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, ‘it is now clear’ that Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham all want the signature of Geertruida.

The Feyenoord star is in the squad for the Netherlands’ 2024 European Championship campaign.

And it is suggested that the club which he will join will only become clear after the tournament.

Geertruida is a player that Feyenoord expect to go and they have made that clear during talks with Brian Priske, who is expected to succeed Slot.