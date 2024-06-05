Leicester City have not made any official contact for a manager they have been linked with wanting to succeed Enzo Maresca, according to Express & Star.

The Foxes are in search of a new manager after Maresca, the man who had led them to promotion to the Premier League, left for Chelsea.

Leicester will be absolutely determined to get the appointment right as they look to make sure they are not at risk of dropping straight back down to the Championship again.

One manager they have been credited with wanting is West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who led the Baggies to the playoffs in the recently-concluded Championship season, but his club fell short in the semi-finals, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual promotion winners Southampton.

Corberan is currently on holiday, but West Brom have already started their plans for the new season with the 41-year-old in mind.

While Corberan is linked, Leicester have not made any contact with West Brom about speaking to Corberan.

If talks are to be held with Corberan, Leicester will need to approach West Brom in order that they can take place.

West Brom have Corberan tied down with a contract until 2027 and hence any future deal would involve a compensation fee.

It now remains to be seen whether there is a change of scenario in the coming days and weeks.