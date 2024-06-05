Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is set to join Juventus on a loan with an obligation to buy deal, despite Liverpool submitting a higher offer than the Bianconeri.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson continues to be the subject of transfer speculation linking him with Saudi Arabia, while Caoimhín Kelleher’s future at Anfield is also in doubt.

The Merseyside club are interested in bringing in a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.

Arne Slot’s team claimed to have wanted to sign Monza star Di Gregorio, a player Juventus look set to snap up.

Juventus offered Monza a loan with an obligation to buy him permanently for €20m.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool submitted a higher bid than Juventus to Monza, but despite that, Di Gregorio will join the Italian giants.

The Italian goalkeeper gave his word to Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and wants to honour his promise.

Juventus have offered a contract to Di Gregorio which will expire in 2029 and his loan deal will become permanent in the winter transfer window.