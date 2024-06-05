Manchester United’s pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio is centred on the club wanting to spread out the transfer fee over several years to get a deal over the line.

The Premier League giants are looking to bring in one or two centre-backs this summer as part of their transfer plans.

They have a serious interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, but are in no mood to meet Everton’s asking price.

Manchester United are hoping that Everton will bring down their asking price but the club are also taking a close look at Sporting L:isbon defender Inacio as an option.

The club are willing to meet the €60m release clause in his contract but according to Portuguese daily A Bola, they have a different payment plan.

Manchester United are plotting to negotiate a deal that would see them reach the figure through payments over several years.

They want to spread out the fee over multiple instalments and include add-ons as part of a deal.

Manchester United have a good relationship with Sporting Lisbon and signed players such as Marcus Rojo and Bruno Fernandes from them in recent years.

Inacio has been on their radar for a while and the club have already held initial talks about a transfer.