Norwich City had to fight off competition not just from Rangers but from other clubs as well to secure a move for Jose Cordoba, according to the Pink Un.

The Canaries agreed to sign the 23-year-old from Bulgarian club Levski Sofia on Wednesday with the deal set to be finalised once the transfer window opens on 14th June.

Cordoba will be the first signing of the Johannes Hoff Thorup era at Carrow Road.

Norwich City were not the only club on the heels of the Panama international with competition arriving from elsewhere as well.

Rangers had been linked with an interest and the Glasgow giants thought that they had a deal in place to sign him before Cordoba started having doubts about the move.

Eventually, the Championship club got the better of their competitors and even ended up paying a fee for him, showing how highly they rate him.

Cordoba will be Ben Gibson’s replacement, who was released following the end of his contract.

The deal will be subject to international clearance and approval from the Football Association.