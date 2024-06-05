Rangers are in the mix in the chase for Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi, who is currently having ongoing discussions regarding his future with the club’s hierarchy.

The 20-year-old left winger is a product of the Bayern Munich academy and spent last season on loan with Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga.

Kabadayi impressed during his loan spell with Schalke and is attracting interest from several clubs.

Schalke have an option buy clause in his loan deal, but they decided against triggering it due to their financial issues.

According to Sky Deutschland, Rangers are among the clubs who are interested in acquiring the signature of Kabadayi.

The German has one year left on his contract and is in ongoing talks with Bayern Munich over his future.

Rangers are keen to rejig their squad in the summer and Philippe Clement has a winger on his wish list.

St Pauli and Lecce are also interested in the the player.

It is suggested that the Bavarian outfit are considering every possible option for Kabadayi and it remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to convince the player to move to Glasgow.