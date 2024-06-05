Southampton look unlikely to sign Coventry City attacker Callum O’Hare, despite holding ‘strong interest’ in the 26-year-old, according to the Sun.

Saints are in the market to boost their attacking power on their return to the Premier League and are still hoping Che Adams will stay.

While there is still hope that the 27-year-old might eventually stay put, there is still a need for more firepower.

Southampton hold what has been dubbed ‘strong interest’ in Coventry’s O’Hare.

O’Hare, who was used in multiple positions by Coventry boss Mark Robins this season, finished with 14 goal contributions, despite missing the first part of the season with an injury.

However, it is suggested that a move to Southampton for O’Hare currently looks unlikely.

Southampton have to restock their squad ahead of a gruelling season in the top flight so that they can avoid the relegation dogfight.

Sheffield United loan star Ben Brereton Diaz and Manchester City loanee Liam Delap are other two options they are also considering.