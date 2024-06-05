Swansea City are looking towards a rival Championship side for an attacking addition during the approaching summer transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

The Welsh giants hit the back of the net 59 times in 46 Championship games last term as they finished in the bottom half of the table, in 14th.

Swansea scored 20 goals fewer than the side that claimed the final playoff spot, Norwich City, and increasing their attacking potency is something they are keen to do.

And Swansea are looking towards Blackburn Rovers for an option as they hold an interest in Ewood hitman Sam Gallagher.

He was chased by Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, but Blackburn managed to keep hold of him.

Ipswich remain interest in a man they had three bids rejected for, but Swansea are also keen.

Swans have put Gallagher on their list of attacking targets for the summer.

It is suggested that the chase for Gallagher could drag on into late in the transfer window, with Blackburn not having ruled out keeping him.

Luton Town are also admirers of Gallagher.