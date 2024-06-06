Birmingham City are in advanced talks to bring Tottenham Hotspur’s assistant in as their new boss, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Blues suffered big disappointment this season as they dropped down into League One from the Championship.

They are eyeing a rebuild under a new manager and have set their sights on Tottenham assistant Chris Davies.

Birmingham are now in advanced talks with Davies over an agreement which would see him take charge at St. Andrew’s.

Davies is highly rated in coaching circles and Blues may feel it is a coup if they can tempt him to become their new manager.

Losing Davies would be a blow for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, but the opportunity looks too good to turn down for Davies.

He arrived at Tottenham last summer as part of Postecoglou’s backroom team.

Birmingham will be eyeing instantly bouncing back up to the Championship next season and that is likely to be Davies’ remit.