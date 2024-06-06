Marco Ottolini, the sporting director of Italian Serie A side Genoa, has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence is someone his side want to bring back as he has ‘Champions League quality’.

Tottenham agreed to send Spence out on loan to Genoa in the winter transfer window after Leeds United unexpectedly terminated his loan at Elland Road.

The loan deal contains an option for Genoa to keep Spence on a permanent basis for a fee of £10m, but they are trying to negotiate the sum down.

Genoa sporting director Ottolini is convinced about Spence’s quality and, along with Vitinha, is keen to make sure his side bring back the Spurs man.

He believes Spence has ‘untapped potential’ and boasts ‘Champions League quality’.

The Genoa sporting director told Italian daily Il Secolo XIX (via Calciomercato.com): “We are talking with the clubs and with the players, the idea is to keep them here.

“Spence has Champions League quality and still untapped potential.

“Vitinha needs a season to relaunch himself and Genoa is the right place to do it.”

Attacker Vitinha is on loan from French side Marseille and if Genoa can keep him and Spence then they will be delighted.