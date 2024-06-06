Leeds United face competition from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion for St. Pauli’s Swedish defender Eric Smith.

Smith played a key role in St. Pauli’s successful promotion to the Bundesliga last season, helping them finish with the best defensive record in the division.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team also benefitted from his presence at the other end of the pitch where he made four goal contributions and in the process, led his team to the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Teams took note of his form and now interest has emerged from England’s second division.

As many as two Championship clubs Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have shown interest in Smith, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

However, St Pauli, who are now preparing for a tough test in the German top-flight, do not want to let the player go.

It now remains to be seen whether any of the two clubs actually manage to convince St. Pauli to sell the player in the summer and for what fee.

Smith will still have a year left on his contract with the German club after the end of this month.