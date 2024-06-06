Nottingham Forest have moved ahead of Wolves in the race to secure the services of Southampton hitman Che Adams on a free transfer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After trying looking at a move away from Southampton last summer, Saints’ striker Adams eventually stayed put and finished the season with 23 goal contributions.

He is nearing the end of his contract at the club though and though there still remains hope of extending his stay, clubs have started to work on deals to sign him on a free transfer.

Two Premier League clubs, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, have been on the heels of the player.

Nottingham Forest though have gone ahead now after making an improved offer to Adams in recent days.

They are now confident of getting a deal over the line and are waiting to seal the agreement in the coming days.

It would bring an end to Southampton’s efforts to keep hold of the player and they would have to look for options elsewhere, while Wolves would be left disappointed.

With the addition of Adams, Nottingham Forest would bolster their attacking firepower ahead of next season.