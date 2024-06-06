Liverpool could be set to see one of their stars move on this summer when his contract expires, despite having made him an offer to stay at Anfield.

The Reds recently announced the list of players at the end of their contracts at the club and whether they had been retained, released or offered a fresh contract.

New boss Arne Slot is keen to run the rule over his squad in pre-season, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to take at look at one of the club’s current stable of goalkeepers.

Liverpool have offered third choice goalkeeper Adrian a new contract, but the shot-stopper could return to Spain.

Real Betis, his former club, could decide to have three goalkeepers in the first team squad next season and that would open the door to Adrian.

According to Spanish daily El Desmarque (via BetisBeSoccer), Adrian would be ‘delighted’ to head to Real Betis this summer.

There have already been ‘conversations’ about the move and Adrian has ‘put aside’ the offer of a new deal made to him by Liverpool.

Adrian’s contract with Liverpool is not due to run out until the end of the month and the Anfield club have put a fresh deal on the table.

The 37-year-old though looks to be leaning towards going home.