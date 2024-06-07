Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of the summer transfer window.

Palhinha was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich last summer before the transfer fell through in the final hours of the window due to Fulham’s failure to sign a replacement.

The Portuguese signed a new contract at Fulham last year and remained an important part of Marco Silva’s side.

Bayern Munich’s interest in the midfielder went cold and they did not try to sign him in the winter transfer window.

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Palhinha is again back on Bayern Munich’s agenda this summer.

The German giants are in the market to bring in a defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Palhinha and Everton’s Amadou Onana are two players the German giants are considering signing this summer.

Fulham are unlikely to lower their financial demands for the midfielder if Bayern Munich make an approach again in the coming weeks and months.