Corinthians are ‘uncomfortable’ with the decision taken by the club’s former president to reduce the release clause in the deal of West Ham and Nottingham Forest target Carlos Miguel.

The goalkeeper is set to leave Corinthians this summer and though he did look to be on his way to Nottingham Forest, West Ham have been looking to try to hijack the swoop.

Miguel is available for a low release clause sum of €4m, which leaves Corinthians powerless to resist his departure; he has a verbal agreement with Nottingham Forest.

The clause had previously been set at €50m, however Miguel’s representative met with then president Duilio Monteiro Alves last year and agreed to reduce it to €4m for non-Brazilian clubs.

And, according to Goal Brasil, it has caused ‘irritation’ behind the scenes, with Corinthians officials ‘uncomfortable’ about the decision which has led to the situation they are in.

Corinthians will now just get €4m when Miguel moves to the Premier League.

For Nottingham Forest and West Ham, the price represents something as a bargain in times when they are looking to stay within PSR rules.

Where Miguel ends up remains to be seen, but the goalkeeper will look to make an impact in the Premier League.