Liverpool are planning to ‘go all out’ for the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson but are facing competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United amongst other clubs.

The Reds are now planning ahead with their attempt to strengthen new manager Arne Slot’s hands with fresh faces.

Liverpool are planning to bring in a dynamic defensive midfielder this summer as part of their transfer plans.

It has been claimed that Atalanta’s Ederson has emerged as the priority target for the Merseyside giants ahead of the transfer window.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, the Reds are plotting to go all out to land the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

The Liverpool recruitment team are massive admirers of the player and have identified him as their key target.

Liverpool are planning to make an approach for him soon with Atalanta expected to hold out for a fee in the region of €50m before agreeing to sell him.

However, they are likely to face competition within the Premier League for him, with Manchester United and Newcastle also interested in Ederson.

Juventus, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen are amongst his other suitors ahead of the upcoming window.

Ederson helped Atalanta to win the Europa League this season and further boosted his reputation.