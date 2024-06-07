Dutch side FC Utrecht are looking towards Tottenham Hotspur for a replacement for Rangers loan star Sam Lammers.

Lammers had a sensational loan spell at Utrecht during the second half of the season, firing the Galgenwaard outfit into the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Utrecht would love to keep hold of Lammers, but the striker’s salary demands combined with Rangers’ demands for a fee make that possibility difficult to realise.

Now Utrecht are eyeing potential replacements and Tottenham attacker Troy Parrott is on their radar, according to FC Afkicken.

Parrott caught the eye in the Dutch top flight with his performances on loan at Excelsior.

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals for Excelsior during his season on loan at the club, in 32 appearances.

Parrott has now returned to Tottenham, but he could have options to return to the Netherlands.

In addition to Utrecht, AZ Alkmaar are also considering a move to sign the Republic of Ireland international.

He has made just four senior appearances for Tottenham.