Burnley are set to witness squad churn this summer after dropping down into the Championship from the Premier League.

The Clarets failed to beat the drop and then lost the manager they stuck with all season, Vincent Kompany, as he chose to head for Bayern Munich.

A number of issues remain to be resolved over members of Burnley’s squad and one loan star who is set to return is a topic of conversation.

Hitman Wout Weghorst is heading back to Turf Moor after his loan at Hoffenheim ended and he is wanted back in his native Netherlands.

FC Twente have been dreaming of snapping up the Burnley striker and he has also signalled his desire to move.

However, he could well have a bigger club option to pick from as, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad (via Voetbal International), Ajax have shown an interest in getting their hands on the forward this summer.

It has been claimed that Ajax have made an enquiry to assess the possibility of signing Weghorst in the upcoming transfer.

The Dutch giants are looking to bring in a forward if they manage to sell Chuba Akpom in the coming months.

Weghorst is one of the names they are considering and the striker would be keen to join Ajax this summer.