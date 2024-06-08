Manchester United are expecting to get a deal over the line for the signature of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before the end of June, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Branthwaite failed to make the cut for England’s European Championship squad with Gareth Southgate opting for the experience of Lewis Dunk.

His omission from the England squad has complicated matters for Everton who are desperate not to lose him for a cut-price fee.

Everton want at least £75m from his sale but their need for funds before 30th June has strengthened Manchester United’s position as they chase down Branthwaite’s signature.

The Old Trafford outfit are now expecting to sign the defender from Everton before the end of the month.

Branthwaite not making the England squad has allowed Manchester United to try and push ahead with their pursuit of the defender.

Everton are insistent that they will not be bullied into accepting a lesser fee for the 21-year-old despite their need for player sales before the end of the month.

However, Manchester United are aware of their precarious financial position and are keen to take advantage of it in the next three weeks.