Leeds United have slapped an asking price on one of their players who ‘is heading for the exit’ this summer amid interest from France and Germany, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites are expected to see a turnover in their squad over the course of the summer transfer window after they missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.

They could be in line for big fees if they let key stars go, but there could be departures elsewhere, bringing in smaller fees.

Defender Charlie Cresswell, who struggled to find favour with Daniel Farke last term, could be one player to go as it is claimed he ‘is heading for the exit’.

And Leeds have put a price tag of £3m plus add-ons on to Cresswell’s head, amid interest from Toulouse, Hannover and Hertha Berlin.

Cashing in on Cresswell would provide Leeds with a financial boost, while also not depriving Farke of a key member of his side.

The centre-back made just five appearances in the Championship for Leeds over the course of the recent season.

His last league outing came in February, when he got just six minutes in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

Cresswell has been keen to move on for more regular game time.