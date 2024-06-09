Sheffield Wednesday are ‘head of the queue’ for a transfer boost as one of their key summer targets is set to head back to Hillsborough if his club green light the move, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Danny Rohl received huge plaudits this season for leading Sheffield Wednesday to safety in the Championship from an almost impossible position.

The German is now looking to push on and stabilise the Owls further up the Championship table as part 2 of his masterplan.

Rohl had goalkeeper James Beadle at the club on loan from Brighton last season and has been keen to have him back.

Now it is suggested that Brighton are ‘set to send’ Beadle back to Hillsborough for another year if they green light his exit.

The Owls are ‘head of the queue’ for the goalkeeper as soon as Brighton give the OK.

Beadle made a total of 19 outings in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday after he joined and kept a vital eight clean sheets in the process.

Heading back to Hillsborough would hand the shot-stopper with more experience and he will be looking to make sure he starts the campaign as Rohl’s number 1.

His deal at Brighton runs until 2028.