Southampton have not yet responded to a club that have put an offer in for a Saints star.

Saints boss Russell Martin is assessing his squad ahead of a campaign back in the Premier League and offloading out of favour players is also on the club’s agenda.

The south coast side loaned out a number of players over the course of last season and some could once again depart St Mary’s.

Striker Paul Onuachu has just spent the season with Trabzonspor on loan in Turkey and made a big impression.

He found the back of the net 15 times in just 21 Turkish Super Lig games and Trabzonspor want him back.

They have held talks with Southampton in a bid to agree a new deal for Onuachu, with an offer even being made.

Southampton though have yet to respond to Trabzonspor’s offer, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

Trabzonspor are in the dark over whether they will be able to sign Onuachu again, but they are not standing idly by.

The Black Sea Storm have made progress in talks for Club Brugge’s Roman Yaremchuk, while they are making moves for Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.