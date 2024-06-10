Juventus held fresh talks with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa today as they seek to reach an agreement to sign Villa’s midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Bianconeri have identified Luiz as the man they want to come in to strengthen their midfield, but affording Aston Villa’s asking price is tough.

They have been attempting to structure a deal to include players in a bid to find common ground with Aston Villa.

The two clubs spoke once again on Monday to progress matters, with Samuel Iling Jr discussed, while Weston McKennie is another player who could be involved.

Aston Villa are keen to raise cash before the end of the month as they bid to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Luiz has been priced at £50m, which is too high for Juventus, but a cash plus players deal could do the trick.

The 26-year-old midfielder has also been linked with Arsenal, who could compete with Juventus for his signature.

Luiz, who is out of contract in 2026, made 35 appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season and was booked 12 times.

Juventus have made him their priority target.