Sunderland’s stance on backroom staff and budget will be key to tempting the man now emerging as their top manager target, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats thought they had an agreement with Will Still to take over, but the 31-year-old manager took the job at Ligue 1 side Lens.

Now Sunderland are under real pressure to make an appointment and they are due to speak to Liam Rosenior for a second time.

The former Hull City boss is emerging as the primary target for Sunderland, but he will want assurances.

What Sunderland say to Rosenior about backroom staff, along with budget, is set to be key.

Rosenior came close to getting Hull City into the playoffs this season, but the Tigers fell short and it cost him his job.

His stock remains high though and he will want to make sure that whatever job he takes as his next post is the right one.

Rosenior took over at Hull City in November 2022 and took charge of 78 games before being axed in early May this year.