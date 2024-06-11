Bayern Munich are not worried about other clubs getting involved in the race for Manchester United target Joao Palhinha as they have an agreement with the player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The German giants have resurrected their attempts to sign the Fulham midfielder after a deal collapsed on deadline day last summer.

Bayern Munich are in talks with Fulham over taking the midfielder to Bavaria in the upcoming transfer window.

Fulham reportedly want double the £30m the Bavarians are ready to pay for Palhinha and Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in signing him.

However, the German giants are calm and are not worried about other clubs hijacking the deal.

They have already agreed personal terms with Palhinha and have his nod of approval for the move.

The Portuguese is strongly pushing for a move to Bayern Munich over other options this summer.

Bayern Munich have continued to remain in talks with Fulham and are hopeful of working out a deal for the midfielder’s signature.